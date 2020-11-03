Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Honeywell International (HON)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Honeywell International (NYSE: HON):

11/2/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $169.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $198.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $169.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $178.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $169.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $172.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $198.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $173.61 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.28.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 512,949 shares of company stock worth $1,908,951. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 11.8% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

