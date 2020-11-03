ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $165.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD stock opened at $196.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. ResMed has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $443,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,275 shares in the company, valued at $15,850,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,610 shares of company stock worth $4,312,642. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in ResMed by 41.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 232,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 67,906 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in ResMed by 739.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 20,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,525,000 after acquiring an additional 218,417 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in ResMed by 90.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in ResMed by 28.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.