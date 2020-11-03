Reviewing Sanofi (SNY) and The Competition

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) is one of 760 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sanofi to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sanofi and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanofi 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanofi Competitors 7377 20080 38015 1533 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 44.76%. Given Sanofi’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sanofi has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Sanofi has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanofi’s competitors have a beta of 0.48, meaning that their average stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sanofi and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi 13.88% 24.71% 13.25% Sanofi Competitors -3,269.92% -193.41% -29.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Sanofi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sanofi pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sanofi pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 31.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sanofi and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi $40.00 billion $3.26 billion 14.29 Sanofi Competitors $1.97 billion $224.10 million -1.80

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Sanofi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sanofi beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura. In addition, it offers Libtayo for metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; Jevtana and Taxotere taxane for cancers; Eloxatin for colon cancer; Thymoglobulin, an immunosuppressive and immunomodulating agent; Mozobil for hematologic malignancies; and Zaltrap for metastatic colorectal cancer. Further, it provides Lantus, Toujeo, Apidra, and Insuman insulins; Amaryl sulfonylurea; Adlyxin/Lyxumia, a GLP-1 receptor agonist; Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, an insulin glargine and lixisenatide combination to treat diabetes; Admelog/Insulin lispro insulin; Praluent, a cholesterol-lowering drug; and Multaq, an anti-arrhythmic drug for atrial fibrillation. Additionally, it offers Plavix for atherothrombotic conditions; Lovenox for the prophylaxis, venous thromboembolism, and acute coronary syndrome; Aprovel and CoAprovel anti-hypertensives; Renagel and Renvela for patients undergoing dialysis; Synvisc and Synvisc-One viscosupplements for osteoarthritis; Stilnox for insomnia; Allegra for seasonal allergic rhinitis and uncomplicated hives; and Depakine for epilepsy. It also provides generic products; and products for allergy, cough, cold, pain, nutrition, digestion, pediatrics, influenza, meningitis, travel, and endemic vaccines; and adult and adolescent boosters. Sanofi has collaborations with Verily Life Sciences LLC; Happify Health; GlaxoSmithKline Plc; and Kymera Therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

