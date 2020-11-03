Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of RYTM opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.30. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $32.24.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

