Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $952.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

