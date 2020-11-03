Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $422.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.25.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.