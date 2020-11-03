RigNet (RNET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 121.61%.

RigNet stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.36. RigNet has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91.

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

