RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Short Interest Update

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,560,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 8,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RLJ. Raymond James cut their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,907,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,051 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 74.1% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,907,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 812,285 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,390,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,261 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

