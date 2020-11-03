RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 92.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE RLJ opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RLJ shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

