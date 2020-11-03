Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) and Expeditors International of Washington (OTCMKTS:EXPD) Financial Review

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) and Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Expeditors International of Washington’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadrunner Transportation Systems N/A N/A N/A Expeditors International of Washington 7.02% 28.08% 16.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Expeditors International of Washington’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadrunner Transportation Systems $1.85 billion 0.04 -$340.94 million N/A N/A Expeditors International of Washington $8.18 billion 1.82 $590.40 million $3.45 25.69

Expeditors International of Washington has higher revenue and earnings than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expeditors International of Washington has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Expeditors International of Washington, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadrunner Transportation Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Expeditors International of Washington 3 5 0 0 1.63

Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus target price of $76.57, suggesting a potential downside of 13.60%. Given Expeditors International of Washington’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Expeditors International of Washington is more favorable than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington beats Roadrunner Transportation Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment. It also provides air and ground expedite services for the transportation of automotive and industrial parts, paper products, and steel, as well as frozen and refrigerated foods, including dairy, poultry and meat, and consumers products, such as foods and beverages. In addition, the company arranges the pickup and delivery of TL freight through its 30 TL service centers in the United States; offers dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload, and logistics and warehouse services; and provides pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States and Canada through 27 LTL service centers and approximately 140 third-party delivery agents. Further, the company provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, regulatory compliance, project and order management, and retail consolidation services. It operates through a network of independent brokerage agents, direct sales force, company brokers, and commissioned sales representatives. The company offers its services under the Roadrunner and Ascent Global Logistics brands. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions. It acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment. The company also provides ancillary services that include preparation of shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, negotiation of letters of credit, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local export laws. Its customers include retailing and wholesaling, electronics, and industrial and manufacturing companies. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

