Robert W. Baird Cuts Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $52.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MIME. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mimecast from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

Shares of MIME opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.63, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $1,598,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,115,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,949,223.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $337,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,642. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 50.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 34,783 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

