Robert W. Baird Increases Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $160.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INSP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

NYSE INSP opened at $121.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.06. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $135.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.34. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $8,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,714 shares of company stock worth $47,069,761 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 74.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 127,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 44.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

