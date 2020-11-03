Rock Creek Group LP Acquires 77 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amgen by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Amgen by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 141,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.58.

AMGN stock opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

