Rock Creek Group LP Acquires New Holdings in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 127,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.57% of Aspen Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASPU. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 136,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASPU. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Aspen Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

In other Aspen Group news, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $107,127.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,763.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

