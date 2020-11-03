Rock Creek Group LP Acquires New Holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.06% of K12 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in K12 in the third quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of K12 by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of K12 by 1,638.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of K12 in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of K12 by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRN opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. K12 Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $980.25 million, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. K12 had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $370.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

