Rock Creek Group LP Acquires New Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.11% of MGP Ingredients at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $1,487,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 13.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.61. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.47%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $287,395.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,258.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 41,731 shares of company stock worth $1,604,783 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

