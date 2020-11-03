Rock Creek Group LP Acquires New Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 293,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.17% of Pitney Bowes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,530,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 929,169 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 2.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,812,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after buying an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 11.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,115,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 426,185 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 115.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,957,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 1,582,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 151,298 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 8,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $39,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,011.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBI opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.64 million, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 3.00. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

PBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

