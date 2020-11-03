Rock Creek Group LP Acquires New Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 574,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000. Extreme Networks accounts for about 1.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.47% of Extreme Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,275,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,249,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 215,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 283.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after buying an additional 2,305,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 111.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,691,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after buying an additional 1,417,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $485.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.90.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,972.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

