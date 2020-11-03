Rock Creek Group LP Acquires New Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. First American Financial comprises about 1.0% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First American Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in First American Financial by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Mark C. Oman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $191,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAF stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.