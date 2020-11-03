Rock Creek Group LP Boosts Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.06% of GrowGeneration worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth $10,000,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth $6,156,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

GRWG stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $883.95 million, a P/E ratio of 927.46 and a beta of 2.32. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRWG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

In other news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $2,066,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,479,248.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Salaman sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $1,803,270.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,288,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,984,034.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,500 shares of company stock worth $4,212,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

