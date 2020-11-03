Rock Creek Group LP Buys 4,539 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 44.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,777 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.