Rock Creek Group LP Buys 7,099 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the quarter. LGI Homes makes up 2.1% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in LGI Homes by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $111.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.58. LGI Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $132.98.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $207,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,500,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,363. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.