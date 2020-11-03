Rock Creek Group LP Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 41.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 106,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,338,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 6,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

McDonald’s stock opened at $212.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

