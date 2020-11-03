Rock Creek Group LP Grows Position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,737 shares during the period. CatchMark Timber Trust makes up about 0.9% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.39% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

NYSE:CTT opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

