Rock Creek Group LP Grows Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.18% of EZCORP worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 197,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EZCORP by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EZCORP by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 211,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in EZCORP by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 198,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 51,143 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.61 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

