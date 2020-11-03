Rock Creek Group LP Grows Position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Legacy Housing makes up 1.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.72% of Legacy Housing worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Legacy Housing by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEGH shares. Oak Ridge Financial Services raised Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Legacy Housing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of LEGH opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $334.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Legacy Housing news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 2,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $40,765.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,181,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,238,452.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,370 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,336.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,118,843.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,363. 49.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

