Rock Creek Group LP Has $1.29 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $312.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.49 and its 200-day moving average is $303.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $335.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,915 shares of company stock worth $44,372,099. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

