Rock Creek Group LP Has $1.40 Million Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.10% of Axos Financial worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $1,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 55.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 63,097 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.75. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

