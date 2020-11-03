Rock Creek Group LP Has $1.55 Million Stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,125 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Aptose Biosciences were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTO. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,062,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 950,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 291,841 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

APTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.84.

APTO stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.52. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

