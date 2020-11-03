Rock Creek Group LP Has $1.57 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,990 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 152.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.29. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

