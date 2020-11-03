Rock Creek Group LP Has $1.98 Million Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 440.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the quarter. eHealth accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.10% of eHealth worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in eHealth by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in eHealth by 897.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.54 per share, with a total value of $3,577,000.00. Also, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $303,369.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,311.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHTH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of EHTH opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $94.47. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.45.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

