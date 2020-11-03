Rock Creek Group LP Has $425,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,128,426,000 after purchasing an additional 181,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,076,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,794 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,031,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securiti lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.16.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $160.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day moving average is $142.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

