Rock Creek Group LP Has $613,000 Stock Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Shares of INBK stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $225.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 13.90%. Analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

INBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.