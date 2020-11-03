Rock Creek Group LP Has $667,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,833,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after buying an additional 165,895 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 444.8% during the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $480.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $490.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.53.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

