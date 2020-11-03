Rock Creek Group LP Has $667,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $480.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $451.78 and a 200 day moving average of $393.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $490.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

