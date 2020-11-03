Rock Creek Group LP Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,666 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 381.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $373,721.60. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.81 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.