Rock Creek Group LP Increases Stock Holdings in Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,105 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.13% of Front Yard Residential worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Front Yard Residential by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Front Yard Residential during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

RESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities cut shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

RESI opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $786.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.58. Front Yard Residential Co. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

