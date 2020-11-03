Rock Creek Group LP Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 16,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point raised their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.18.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $289.97 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.16 and a 200-day moving average of $311.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

