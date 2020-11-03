Rock Creek Group LP Invests $2.31 Million in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 574,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000. Extreme Networks comprises about 1.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.47% of Extreme Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 20.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10. The stock has a market cap of $485.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,972.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

