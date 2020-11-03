Rock Creek Group LP Invests $402,000 in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Crown by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 106,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $89.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $88,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,762.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

