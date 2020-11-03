Rock Creek Group LP Invests $745,000 in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.11% of MGP Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $687.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 5.54. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.61.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $102.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGPI. BidaskClub lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $287,395.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,258.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 41,731 shares of company stock worth $1,604,783 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

