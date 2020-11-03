Rock Creek Group LP Invests $785,000 in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.06% of American Woodmark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 243.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 85.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 20.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.66 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

