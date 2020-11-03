Rock Creek Group LP Makes New $506,000 Investment in Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ALTG opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALTG shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Alta Equipment Group

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other industrial and construction equipment.

