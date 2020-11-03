Rock Creek Group LP Makes New $637,000 Investment in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 252,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

