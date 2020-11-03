Rock Creek Group LP Makes New Investment in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 251,351 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. Avid Technology makes up about 1.1% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.57% of Avid Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Avid Technology by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

AVID opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

