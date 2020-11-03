Rock Creek Group LP Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,650,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,065,000 after purchasing an additional 652,041 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28,613.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 652,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,241,000 after purchasing an additional 650,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,062,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,852,685,000 after purchasing an additional 646,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.37 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $127.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.17.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

