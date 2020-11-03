Rock Creek Group LP Purchases 1,593 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.93.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $131.63 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $110.51 and a one year high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

