Rock Creek Group LP Purchases 23,032 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,032 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.18% of EZCORP worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 211,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EZPW. BidaskClub lowered shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $243.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.65.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.61 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.