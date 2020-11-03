Rock Creek Group LP Purchases 54,105 Shares of Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) by 270.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,105 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Front Yard Residential were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RESI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 215.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RESI. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RESI opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $786.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.58. Front Yard Residential Co. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $55.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

