Rock Creek Group LP Purchases New Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,693 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.21% of Mitek Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MITK. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.29. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 25,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $319,483.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,496.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,376 shares of company stock worth $898,284 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

